Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia :

* Says maintains BFA-Bankia 2015 recurring profit forecast of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion)

* Says maintains return on equity target of 10 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)