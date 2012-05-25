FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia reveals 3 bln euro loss for 2011
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 7:09 PM / 5 years ago

Bankia reveals 3 bln euro loss for 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s troubled Bankia , which asked for a state bailout of 19 billion euros on Friday, also revealed a 2.979 billion euro ($3.73 billion) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts.

The bank had stated in early May, before the state started a nationalisation process, that it had made a profit of just over 300 million euros for last year.

Bankia has since reviewed its loan portfolios and capital needs to assess how much bailout money it needed.

$1 = 0.7992 euros Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

