Spain's Bankia posts H1 profit, large drop in lending income
July 25, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Bankia posts H1 profit, large drop in lending income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Bankia, the biggest Spanish bank in state hands, posted a 200-million-euro ($265 million) profit for the first half of 2013 on Thursday, as it tries to turnaround its business despite a sharp drop in lending income.

The bank, bailed out in 2012, made record losses of 19.2 billion euros last year mostly on soured property deals and was already deep in the red in the first half.

Bankia had been expected to post a 246 million euro net profit, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The lender said net interest income, or the difference between income from loans and interest paid on deposits, was 1.1 billion euros, down 36 percent on the first half of 2012.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

