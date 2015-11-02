FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia posts flat Q3 profit, margins squeezed
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankia posts flat Q3 profit, margins squeezed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s bailed-out lender Bankia said on Monday its net profit for the third quarter stood at a slightly higher-than-expected 300 million euros ($331 million), broadly flat from a year earlier, even as revenue from lending fell.

The bank - which needed a state rescue in 2012 and is still majority owned by the government - said net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, was 688 million euros in the July to September quarter, down over 6 percent from a year earlier.

Like Spanish peers, Bankia’s margins are coming under pressure from competitition to make loans and historically low interest rates.

$1 = 0.9063 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.