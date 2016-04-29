FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia Q1 net profit down 3.3 pct, just short of expectations
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Spain's Bankia Q1 net profit down 3.3 pct, just short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Friday a 3.3 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure from low interest rates.

Bankia reported net profit of 237 million euros ($269.92 million), slightly below analysts’ forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 577 million euros, down 16.7 percent from a year ago, and in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.