Spain's Bankia Q1 net profit down 3.3 pct, just short of expectations

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Friday a 3.3 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure from low interest rates.

Bankia reported net profit of 237 million euros ($269.92 million), slightly below analysts’ forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 577 million euros, down 16.7 percent from a year ago, and in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)