10 months ago
Spain's Bankia post 12 pct fall in Q3 net profit, beats forecast
October 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Bankia post 12 pct fall in Q3 net profit, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Wednesday a 12 percent fall in the third quarter net profit from a year earlier due to pressure from ultralow interest rates.

Bankia reported net profit of 250 million euros, slightly above analysts' forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 507 million euros, down about 22 percent from a year ago, slightly below 519 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White)

