Spain's Bankia posts 23 fall in 2016 profit, below forecasts

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Monday a 23 percent fall in full-year 2016 net profit due to pressure from ultra-low interest rates and additional charges related to unclearly marketed mortgages.

Full-year net profit for 2016 came in at 804 million euros ($758 million), below the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 850 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, net profit was 73 million euros, 60.5 percent down from last year after it set aside 65 million euros in additional provisions in the fourth quarter to compensate for the mortgage clauses.

Spanish banks are expected to repay customers more than 4 billion euros after Europe's top court overturned in December a Spanish ruling that capped liabilities relating to these disputed mortgage clauses. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)