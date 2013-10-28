Spain's Bankia beats forecasts with 362 mln eur 9-month profit

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday posted a nine-month profit of 362 million euros ($499 million), above analysts’ forecasts, though net lending income fell from a year ago.

Analysts had expected Bankia to make a 311 million euro net profit, after a 7 billion euro loss in the first nine-months of 2012.

The bank, which last year needed a record state rescue after being crippled by soured property deals, swung back to profit in the first quarter of this year after it was cleansed of its worst assets.

Bankia’s net interest income, broadly the measure of what it makes from loans minus payouts on deposits, fell 29 percent to 1.73 billion euros in the nine months to September compared to a year ago, as low interest rates and a drop-off in lending bit. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)