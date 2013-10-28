UPDATE 3-Bankia's turnaround prey to weak Spanish recovery

* 9mo net 362 mln eur vs forecast 311 mln

* Net interest income up 1.6 pct in July-Sept vs prev qtr

* BFA-Bankia group on track to meet 2013 profit target

* Spanish banks still vulnerable - Eurogroup head

* Bankia shares close down 4.2 percent (Recasts with comments from Eurogroup head, adds Bank of Spain, updates shares, writes through)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish banks are still at risk from a feeble economy, a top euro zone official warned on Monday, highlighting the headwinds facing lenders such as Bankia just as it starts to show signs of a turnaround after a massive bail-out.

The lender posted a quarterly rise in net lending income and beat nine-month profit forecasts, strengthening the Spanish government’s case for not extending a 41 billion euro ($57 billion) bank bailout deal with European partners from 2012 and which expires at the end of the year.

But with unemployment in Spain running at a quarter of the population and a long-anticipated exit from recession likely to be followed by 18 months of slow growth, the clouds have not yet lifted for Spanish banks as they overcome a real estate crash.

“The Spanish financial sector remains vulnerable to negative effects from the real economy,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch finance minister and head of the Eurogroup, said in a letter to the Dutch parliament after a visit to Madrid on Monday.

“The profitability of banks remains a concern,” Dijsselbloem said, adding that their liquidity position had improved but Spanish banks should still be closely monitored. “In the first half of 2013 banks made profits again, although a large part of this is explained by including the sale of assets.”

Bankia became the symbol of Spain’s financial crisis when it had to be bailed out four years into a property market crash.

The bank, whose problems wiped out the investments of hundreds of thousands of Spaniards, posted a record 19.2 billion euro loss last year. The government shifted its toxic property assets into a so-called “bad bank” and Bankia has been back in profit since the first quarter of 2013.

Like euro zone peers, it faces a European review of its assets next year and efforts by Spanish banks to strengthen capital ahead of this are sapping some of the credit badly needed to get the economy on a stable footing.

The Spanish economy grew 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the second, marking the first expansion in nine quarters, the Bank of Spain estimated last week, an outturn expected to be confirmed in official figures on Wednesday.

“The task ahead to recover sustainable growth ... is still great,” Fernando Restoy, deputy governor of the Bank of Spain, said on Monday at a financial event. “This includes deepening the important reforms already undertaken in different segments of the banking sector.”

LONG ROAD

Spain’s banks are starting to mend on some fronts.

Bankia, whose painful restructuring involves cutting branches and jobs, said net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit and financing costs, rose 1.6 percent in July-September from the previous three months, marking the second quarter-on-quarter increase in a row.

Rivals such as Sabadell and Caixabank have shown similar improvements.

“Bankia’s results were pretty good in terms of its core business and show a certain stabilisation of its recurring income,” said analyst Nuria Alvarez at brokerage Renta 4.

Still, Bankia’s net interest income dropped 29 percent year-on-year to 1.73 billion euros in the nine months through September, hit harder than many peers by low interest rates that are into margins and a decline in demand for credit.

Net lending at Bankia, which has been told by Europe to shrink, fell by over 9 percent in the first nine months of 2013 from the year before, mirroring falls at other banks that will in turn keep dragging on the economy.

“The accumulating and profound job losses throughout 2012 and ... 2013 alongside the steady stream of falls in industrial production, bank lending, real income and retail trade data suggest that Spain continues to exhibit the characteristics of a major downturn,” Raj Badiani, analyst at consultancy IHS Global Insight, said in a recent note.

Bankia made a 362 million net profit for the nine months against a forecast 311 million, joining top banks Santander and BBVA in bouncing back after lower bad debt provisions and asset sales.

Along with its parent BFA - which houses stakes in Spanish companies that are gradually being sold off - the group posted a nine-month profit after tax of 648 million euros.

That puts the group on track to meet an 800 million euro profit target for 2013, a key step in its restructuring after it took 18 billion euros of European aid.

Created via the merger of seven savings banks, Bankia ran into trouble less than a year after listing on the market. Its shares closed down 4.2 percent at 1.085 euros. (Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid and Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)