UPDATE 1-Bankia to publish results despite uncertainty over compensation payment

* Bankia expected to make big provision for IPO compensation

* Analysts see 960 mln euro profit, say dividend still on (Adds earnings forecasts, analysts)

By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Bankia is to publish its annual results on Saturday, even though the Spanish authorities have yet to decide how much the bank should pay to compensate investors in its stock market listing in 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of small investors, who bought shares in the sale, lost money when Bankia had to ask for a 22.5 billion euro ($25.25 billion) rescue a year after the initial public offering.

The bank postponed publication of its 2014 annual results on Jan. 30, saying it wanted to wait for a decision on how the possible compensation bill would be split between itself and the state.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters earlier this month Bankia would likely pay around 230 million euros, while Bankia’s state-backed parent BFA would pay the rest. But senior sources with knowledge of the matter later said no decision had yet been made.

Spain’s High Court last week asked Bankia, its parent BFA and several former executives to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) against the potential compensation bill by mid-March.

Spain’s High Court has been investigating Bankia’s flotation for more than two years, though the case has yet to go to trial.

The court order was the latest development in the saga surrounding Bankia, which became a symbol of Spain’s financial crisis but is now returning to health.

Bankia is expected to report a 960 million euro profit for 2014, excluding any charges related to the listing, according to 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

They expect the bank to make a special provision of around 300 million euros in 2014 earnings in relation to the potential compensation bill. But many of the analysts also expect Bankia to pay a dividend of 2 cents per share, costing 230 million euros in total.

Bankia’s net interest income is forecast to rise 20.3 percent at 2.917 billion euros, helped by a recovering Spanish economy.

The uncertainty over the final compensation bill has hit Bankia’s shares, which have fallen 12 percent over the last three months, the biggest losers in Spain’s Ibex 35. They were up 1.39 percent at 1.24 euros at 1515 GMT. ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)