FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia beats forecasts with 11.5 pct rise in H1 profit
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankia beats forecasts with 11.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s bailed-out Bankia said its first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts, as charges against bad debts fell and offset weaker revenue from lending.

The bank reported net profit of 556 million euros ($612 million) in the period, and 311 million euros for the second quarter alone.

Its return on equity, a measure of profitability, improved to 9.8 percent in the second quarter from 8.7 percent in the first, putting Bankia on course to reach a 10 percent target for 2015. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.