a year ago
UPDATE 2-Spain's Bankia beats H1 net profit forecasts, delays strategic plan
July 22, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Spain's Bankia beats H1 net profit forecasts, delays strategic plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details, comment)

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia :

* Says to delay strategic plan due to uncertainty over regulatory framework, including new capital guidelines currently under consideration by the European Central Bank.

* Chief executive Jose Sevilla tells conference call the company hopes to present its plan next year, insofar as these uncertainties clear up.

* Says not concerned about the results of next week's European banking stress-test results.

* "Looking at Bankia's capital ratios, we are totally comfortable about the coming financial year. Spanish banks have done their homework," Sevilla says.

* Says first half net profit was 481 million euros ($530 million), down 13.4 percent from a year earlier and compared to forecasts in a Reuters survey of 469 million euros.

* Says second quarter profit was 245 million euros, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier and above a Reuters forecast of 235 million euros after booking lower provisions and applying a stricter cost control policy.

* Second-quarter results were hit by a 61-million-euro payment to the European single resolution fund.

* Says first half net interest income was 1.124 billion euros compared to 1.137 billion euros in a Reuters poll

* Says second-quarter net interest income was 546 million euros, below a Reuters forecast of 559 million euros

* Says bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 9.8 percent from 10.5 percent at the end of March

* Non-performing loans fell 1.2 billion euros in the first half

* Says return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 8.2 percent, unchanged from the end of March

* Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 12.89 percent at the end of June, compared to 12.52 percent from the end of March Source text: [bit.ly/29Rc94H] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Paul Day)

