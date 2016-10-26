UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia reports 12 pct net profit fall as margins squeezed

* Q3 net profit of 250 mln euros vs forecast of 241 mlns

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish state-owned Bankia reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly above forecasts, while making progress in strengthening its capital reserves and cleaning its loan book.

Bankia is entering a critical phase for its return to private hands and has bounced back quickly from huge losses on property assets after these were transferred to an external "bad bank" backed by the state.

The Spanish government, which owns 61 percent of the bank, has vowed to sell off Bankia by the end of 2017 and announced plans last month to merge the lender with state-owned Banco Mare Nostrum, known as BMN.

On Monday, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said Spain should move ahead with the process of selling off both Bankia and BMN, without clarifying whether it supported the merger.

Bankia on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net profit of 250 million euros, slightly above the 241 million forecast by analysts' polled by Reuters.

Non-performing loans fell to 9.5 percent from a 9.8 percent ratio in June, and have almost reached the sector average of 9.4 percent in August.

On the capital front, Bankia's end-September fully-loaded common capital Tier-1 ratio was 13.24 percent, up from 12.89 percent in June.

In euro zone banking stress tests in July Bankia was the Spanish lender with the strongest capital ratios.

Bankia, which underwent broad cost-cutting measures as a condition for its 22.4-billion-euro bailout in 2012, is shifting more of its lending to small businesses and away from mortgages but, similar to its Spanish banking peers, is suffering from squeezed margins.

Net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 507 million euros, down about 22 percent from a year ago and below the 519 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

NII was down 7 percent against the previous quarter due to increased competition for lending in Spain.

Bankia's return on equity (ROE) remained stable at 8.2 percent in the third quarter.