Bankia 2014 profit hit by IPO compensation provisions
February 28, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Bankia 2014 profit hit by IPO compensation provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia on Saturday reported annual net profit hurt by 312 million euros ($349 million) of provisions set aside to cover potential compensation payments for investors in its ill-fated 2011 stock exchange listing.

The lender, bailed out by European funds in 2012, reported net profit of 747 million euros, up 22 percent on the year-ago period, on net interest income of 2.9 billion euros.

The bank said late on Friday that it would make its first-ever dividend payment in 2014.

$1 = 0.8933 euros Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Pravin Char

