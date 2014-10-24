FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankia 9-month profit jumps 93 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spanish nationalised lender Bankia on Friday reported a 93-percent surge in net profit in the nine months to Sept. 30 from a year ago, boosted by cost-cutting, capital gains from stake sales and lower provisions as bad loans came down.

Net profit was 698 million euros ($883.53 million) in the period, beating the 673 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The lender, which was rescued in 2012 and received billions of euros in state aid, said its nine-month net interest income was 2.163 billion euros, just beating a forecast for 2.161 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

