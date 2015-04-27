FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia Q1 net profit up 12.8 pct, beats forecast
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankia Q1 net profit up 12.8 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia on Monday posted a 12.8 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 244 million euros ($265.25 million), beating analysts’ forecast, although low interest rates weighed negatively on the bank’s performance.

Net interest income, the difference between what a bank makes on loans and what it pays out on deposits, came in at 693 million euros, down 0.6 percent and missing a 701 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

