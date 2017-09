MADRID July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Bankia’s chief executive Jose Sevilla said the lender hoped to finalise the sale of its U.S. unit National City Bank to Chile’s BCI soon.

He was speaking at a news conference on Monday after the bank said first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Paul Day)