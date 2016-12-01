Spain expands deadline to privatise Bankia by two years - government source

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will pass a law on Friday giving it two more years - until end-2019 - to privatise bailed-out lender Bankia as the administration seeks to maximise returns, a government source said on Thursday.

Bankia became the symbol of Spain's financial crisis when it lost more than 19 billion euros ($26 billion) in 2012 because of soured real estate holdings and it needed almost half of a 41.3-billion-euro European aid package for Spain's ailing lenders.

