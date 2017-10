MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Trading in the securities of Spanish lender Bankia has been suspended “due to circumstances that may affect the normal share trading,” stock market regulator CNMV said on Friday.

Bankia will ask the state for more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion) to bail it out when its new management team presents a restructuring plan on Friday, a financial sector source said late on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)