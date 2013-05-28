FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Spain's Bankia fall 20 pct after cash injection
May 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Shares in Spain's Bankia fall 20 pct after cash injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia plunged by 20 percent to 0.48 euros at the open on Tuesday as the lender completed a 15.5-billion-euro ($20 billion) recapitalisation with European money.

More than 11 billion new shares started trading at 0700 GMT and analysts believe the share price could keep falling, with little hope of a quick recovery as tough business conditions and a challenging restructuring plan weigh. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Keiron Henderson)

