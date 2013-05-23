FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's stock market regulator to probe trading in Bankia shares
May 23, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's stock market regulator to probe trading in Bankia shares

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator on Thursday said it would investigate if the abnormally high volume of trading in nationalised lender Bankia shares during the day was in breach of market rules.

Close to 50 million shares in Bankia changed hands on Thursday, or about 42 times the average daily volume over the last three months and 2.5 times the total number of shares in the lender.

The stock went down by 51.4 percent on Thursday and has lost 90 percent since May 6.

While this drop had been widely expected to take place before the bank receives 15.5 billion euros ($20 billion) of fresh funds next week, analysts said heavy speculation on the stock was the main reason for its sharp upward and downward moves this year. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Andrew Hay)

