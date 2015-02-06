Bankia shares rise 3.4 percent on compensation bill relief

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish lender Bankia rose 3.4 percent on Friday after Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters on Thursday that the compensation bill for shareholders who invested in the bank’s public listing in 2011 would be capped at between 200 million and 250 million euros ($286 million).

“We estimate Bankia’s 2014 net profit will be ... enough to meet potential costs of the compensation claims,” broker Renta 4 said in a research note.

Shares were 3.1 percent higher at 1.2 euros at 0838 GMT. ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)