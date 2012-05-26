FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Bankia says it could sell Spanish company stakes
May 26, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Bankia says it could sell Spanish company stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia said on Saturday that it could sell its stakes in Spanish companies in future, a day after it asked the state for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) bailout, the biggest ever bank rescue in the country.

Bankia and its parent group BFA have holdings in big Spanish companies, including in International Airlines Group and Iberdrola

“The BFA group and Bankia have a strong group of holdings (...) and the reason (for provivisioning against it) is that in future (...) we will logically look to start a sale process,” said chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

