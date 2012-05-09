Spain's Bankia requests partial takeover

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish banking group BFA and its troubled lender Bankia requested a partial nationalisation on Wednesday in a move to clean up its balance sheet and strengthen its solvency, hit by toxic real estate assets.

BFA-Bankia has asked for 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in government loans to be converted into capital, the Bank of Spain said in a statement. BFA holds 45 percent of Bankia.

“Given the events of recent weeks and the growing uncertainty about the future of (BFA-Bankia), it was advisable to take a step further and consider public funds to accelerate the clean-up,” the central bank said on Wednesday.