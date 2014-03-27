FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bank Aldermore appoints former Coutts chief as chairman
March 27, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

British bank Aldermore appoints former Coutts chief as chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Aldermore, the fledgeling British bank attempting to challenge the big players in small business and household lending, has named former Coutts and Standard Chartered banker Glyn Jones as its new chairman.

Aldermore was founded in 2009 and has established itself as one of the more credible newcomers taking on Britain’s high street players.

Jones fills a void left after David Arculus stepped down as Aldermore chairman in July, leaving director John Callender to fill the role on an interim basis.

Jones was previously chief executive of Coutts Group, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, and was general manager of international private banking at Asia-focused Standard Chartered.

He is currently chairman of Aspen Insurance Holdings, a London-based specialty insurance firm listed in New York.

Aldermore was set up by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks, with backing from private equity firms AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
