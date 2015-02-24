FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK challenger bank Aldermore to raise 75 mln stg in March IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK challenger bank Aldermore to raise 75 mln stg in March IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Aldermore plans to raise 75 million pounds ($115.9 million) from the sale of shares in a stock market flotation next month, it said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Anacap and other investors will also sell shares in the offer, which will result in about 40 percent of the bank being listed, it said.

The listing is likely to value Aldermore, which provides banking services to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), at between 600 million and 650 million pounds, Sky News reported on Monday.

Aldermore had previously sought a valuation of about 800 million pounds when it considered a listing last year, which it postponed. ($1 = 0.6471 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.