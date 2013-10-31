Citi appoints Asian unit's Wadhwani to head EMEA consumer banking

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Anil Wadhwani, a veteran executive from its Asian business, to lead its consumer and commercial banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Wadhwani, who was most recently head of the bank’s cards, unsecured loans and consumer banking division in southeast Asia, will head an EMEA business with 202 branches and 2.5 million customers across 10 countries.

Income from continuing operations at the division more than trebled to $19 million in the third quarter, despite a 7 percent year-on-year fall in revenues to $359 million.

“The emerging market consumer banking and wealth management businesses will be key growth areas in this region for many years to come,” said Jim Cowles, CEO of Citi’s EMEA region.

“We believe the three trends of urbanisation, digitisation and globalisation will continue to be on our side and contribute to the long-term profitability of those businesses.”

Wadhwani, who has been with Citi since 1992, said the EMEA consumer banking strategy would focus on serving global customers in top cities.

He replaces Marc Luet who takes on the role of cluster head for central and eastern Europe and country officer for Russia.