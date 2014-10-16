FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator sees new player as best fit to buy GE's Polish bank
#Market News
October 16, 2014

Regulator sees new player as best fit to buy GE's Polish bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A new entrant to the Polish market would be the best fit to buy Polish mid-tier lender Bank BPH from General Electric, the head of the Polish financial watchdog was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“I reiterate that the level of concentration in the Polish banking sector is close to optimum. This means that GE should rather look for an investor outside Poland, an investor which is not yet present in Poland,” KNF chief Zbigniew Jakubiak was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

He said that the potential investor should come from a country rated no lower than Poland and should itself hold a rating at a level at least equal to that held by GE.

GE said it was considering selling its 89.16-percent stake in BPH, Poland’s tenth biggest bank by assets, as part of the group’s wider shift away from finance and towards industry. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

