GE says considers selling its Polish unit Bank BPH
October 15, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

GE says considers selling its Polish unit Bank BPH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is considering selling its Polish mid-tier unit Bank BPH, BPH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bank BPH said that General Electric, which owns nearly 90 percent of the bank’s shares through three subsidiaries, has informed BPH that it is “analysing strategic possibilities” of selling the bank’s shares.

Bank BPH, Poland’s 10-largest bank by assets, has a market capitalisation of $961 million.

Poland’s banking sector is undergoing vast ownership changes, with the country’s largest lender PKO BP, its top rival Bank Pekao, and the No.3 player BZ WBK all signalling they would look into possible buys. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)

