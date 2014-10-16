FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE mulls selling Bank BPH as it shifts towards industry
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

GE mulls selling Bank BPH as it shifts towards industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Electrics Co is considering selling its majority stake in Polish Bank BPH as part of GE’s wider shift away from finance and towards industry, GE Capital said on Thursday.

“It is GE’s broader strategy to shift its earnings mix to 75 percent industrial and 25 percent financial, with GE Capital focusing on growing our core, commercial business,” a GE Capital’s spokeswoman, Katja Antila, said.

“The Bank would be better positioned to realize its full potential, if it was aligned with a company that had a strong commitment to its business plan and growth strategy,” Antila said. (Reporting By Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.