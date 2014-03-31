FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

UK steps up scrutiny on traders' activity on benchmark rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial industry watchdog plans to step up its scrutiny of whether banks have strong enough controls on their traders behaviour and if lessons have been learned from recent Libor rigging controversies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the review of the risk that traders manipulate key benchmarks is a central part of its 2014/15 business plan, published on Monday. The FCA said its annual funding requirement will be 446.4 million pounds ($742.7 million), up 3.3 percent from the previous year.

The watchdog will also look at whether investment banks are handling potential conflicts of interest adequately and ensuring confidential information received in one part of the business is not abused by a different part of the business. ($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Freya Berry)

