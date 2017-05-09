FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Swiss-based Centralway launches banking platform in Germany
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 3 months ago

Swiss-based Centralway launches banking platform in Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 9 (Reuters) - Zurich-based Centralway Numbrs, a mobile app for banking and personal finance operating in Germany, has launched a distribution platform enabling banks to offer financial products such as loans and credit cards.

Centralway said on Tuesday its Numbrs Store is Germany's first financial products distribution platform run independently of a bank. Banks can integrate their products into the platform for free.

While banks have long developed their own apps, Centralway aggregates all of a user's accounts, allowing them to be managed together. The app manages 1.5 million bank accounts.

Martin Saidler, the firm's founder and chairman, told Reuters Centralway will soon launch in the UK after completing a pilot underway.

Saidler holds 70 percent of Centralway, which has raised $125 million from private investors in Europe and Israel and from the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Deutsche Postbank, norisbank and Sud-West-Kreditbank are among lenders working with Centralway. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.