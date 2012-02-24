Investment banking fees drop 30pct year on year

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investment banking fees have declined 30 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters data, though a recent flurry of corporate bond issuance and merger activity could push up earnings in the year ahead.

Investment banks earned a total of US $8.2 billion ($8.20 billion) in fees to February 23 this year, compared to US $11.7 billion in the same period in 2011.

Euro-zone uncertainty and regulations requiring higher capital reserves have caused a dearth of easy credit, forcing investment banks to compete fiercely for the few remaining opportunities to help companies raise funds or pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Dealmaking collapsed to its lowest level in three years at the end of 2011, meaning that banks can expect to book lower fees over the next few quarters because compensation is not paid until a transaction has closed.

“Banks are hopeful that some of the worst of the decline in fees is behind us, but we have to be realistic,” Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon told Reuters. “In an environment of such uncertainty, the likelihood of a rebound is limited.”

Since the turn of the millennium a larger drop in fees has occurred only in 2002 and 2009, marking the aftermath of the dotcom bubble and the credit crunch.

The biggest hit came from equity capital deals and loans, where fees were halved. The collapse of the equity capital market meant investment bankers earned $1.6 billion less than last year, equivalent to 20 percent of this year’s earnings so far.

In contrast, debt capital markets proved resilient, with just a 5 percent drop in fees and total volume of deals, as companies issued bonds to raise capital.

Fees have fallen roughly in line with the drop in overall volume of deal activity except in the case of mergers and acquisitions, where fees fell just 21 percent compared to a 35 percent drop in volume.

An early 2012 flurry in corporate bond issuance and a recent uptick in merger and acquisition activity could point to higher fees later on in 2012.]