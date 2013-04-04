FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global investment banking fees rise 6 pct in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Global investment banking fees rise 6 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Fees earned for global investment banking services in the first quarter rose six percent year-on-year to $19.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, the strongest annual start in two years.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch topped global investment banking league tables after earning $1.52 billion in fees in the first three months of the year, or 7.7 percent of the total fee pool.

JP Morgan came second with $1.48 billion and Goldman Sachs was in third place with $1.27 billion.

More than half of the total fee pool was earned in the Americas, which saw a 16 percent increase on the same period last year to $11.6 billion. Asia Pacific and Europe both saw a decline in fees, down 10 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Fees from debt capital markets transactions accounted for 33 percent of the total pot, flat on the previous year, while fees from merger and acquisition deals fell 11 percent to $3.9 billion, making up 20 percent of the total.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.