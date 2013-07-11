COMMENT: HSBC's GBM re-org... Re-arranging the deckchairs?

By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - HSBC sure has been busy in the past few days: senior management changes announced this week stemming from Brian Robertson’s impending retirement follow a re-org announced last week of Samir Assaf’s Global Banking & Markets division in a move designed to tear down internal barriers and create a more client-centric dynamic.

So Brian Robertson, CEO of HSBC Bank plc, the unit responsible for group operations in the UK, Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Africa, and Bermuda, is standing down after 38 years at the group. The former group CRO is said to be retiring. Banks strangely appear to have commandeered a new definition of the concept of retirement: not only will Robertson continue as chairman of HSBC Turkey and a director of HSBC Malta, he’s also adding the chairmanship of HSBC Latin America and will also be a director of HSBC North America Holdings.

Doesn’t sound like retirement to me. In fact it sounds he’ll be pretty damn busy, to the point where I enquire whether he’s actually been retired, as it were, by group CEO Stuart Gulliver. But I‘m told no.

On the plus side, he’s got some great holiday destinations in his geo-suite.

Gulliver has tapped Alan Keir to take over from Robertson; Keir will in turn be replaced as CEO of global commercial banking by Simon Cooper, currently deputy chairman and CEO of HSBC Middle East and North Africa. As the final link in the chain of change, Mohammad Al Tuwaijri, the swashbuckling former fighter pilot who’s seen combat in the Gulf, is adding Cooper’s responsibilities to his existing role as head of GBM for MENA.

STREAMLINING FOR EXCELLENCE

As for Assaf’s GBM re-org, I must say it bears the hallmarks of those endless and obsessive investment bank efforts to get closer to clients. Clients think it’s creepy. I’ve lost count of how many re-cuts, re-stacks and re-thinks I’ve seen across the investment banking landscape over the years.

In fact, if I’d got a fraction of the no doubt bountiful management consulting fees spent on every banking re-org I’ve seen, I would probably have done a Robertson by now and ‘retired’. I see myself hanging out in some balmy sub-tropical paradise. Would definitely beat grainy South London, which is neither balmy nor sub-tropical (sub-normal maybe ) Not exactly a paradise either.

The thing is: without any real fundamental change to HSBC’s GBM model (which Assaf believes is the right one), no additional banking firepower and no adjustment to the product suite, what was in effect a streamlining has arguably ended up creating a tougher proposition - a product-agnostic one - for the bank’s client relationship managers and coverage bankers. It does cross my mind that it might end up being another one of those rather futile exercises in re-arranging the deck chairs.

All of that said, it does look neater on paper. The separation of product from coverage via the creation of a holistic client coverage segment - to be run out of London by current co-head of global banking and head of Asia GBM Robin Phillips - does perhaps provide a better level of focus. It’ll be responsible for client strategy as well as country and sector coverage while it’ll share the credit and lending function with Spencer Lake’s new capital financing gig.

You’d imagine that Alain Renaud, global head of M&A, will end up reporting into client coverage, although that piece of the org structure is one of the many loose ends to be clarified ahead of the August 12 go-live date.

I do wonder how Kevin Adeson feels about being moved from his current role co-heading global banking with Phillips to his new role of vice chairman of GBM. You always kind of get the sense that being moved to a VC role to concentrate on priority clients and drive internal business collaborations etc is a bit of a non-role dressed up to enable the incumbent to save face while he or she figures out what they’re going to do next. But these days, I‘m not so sure that’s the case. Certainly the sheer number of experienced bankers taking up these roles suggests they have some value. In Adeson’s case, I guess time will tell

I imagine Lake is delighted at having picked up a much bigger role as the execution man feeding Phillips’ client franchise as keeper of all of the primary businesses. He will now run asset-backed finance; asset and structured finance, DCM, ECM, leveraged and acquisition finance, M&A execution and project and export finance. His move leaves Jose-Luis Guerrero as sole head of global markets and I imagine equally delighted.

Yanking DCM out of global markets and melding it with the other primary businesses was a good move. HSBC insiders get very prickly when you suggest their investment banking or trading businesses underperform the competition or undershoot their potential. But the pretty middling performance in many of the areas it’s active in must surely be an irritant.

As I’ve written before, the only area of capital markets where the bank can realistically lay claim to being among the market leaders is in DCM so I guess the thinking is placing the debt origination and execution piece at the centre of the financing businesses will rub off on the rest and pull them out (in some cases) of their current rather mediocre state.

INVESTMENT BANKING ALCHEMY

The aim of creating the ultimate client-focused investment bank - which has always been but is much more so today a great populist play - is a bit like a service-industry version of alchemy, that quest to create gold from base metal. In that spirit, some banks have become addicted to it and engage in incessant tinkering to see if it makes a marginal difference. The problem is, I‘m not sure it’s always clear that organisational change of itself leads to positive and lasting change, which is presumably why org shifts are such an industry constant.

The other problem with ‘reorgitis’ is that it never has any natural end-point. That’s great for consultants and keeps internal strategy folks in jobs, but as you follow the re-organisation cycle endlessly round and round, you inevitably, invariably and by definition end up switching back to something you did years ago probably without even realising it.

Assaf is an affable and very smart cookie; a real thinker. He didn’t re-cut the GBM segments purely for the good of his health or to give him something to do. He’s doing it to make more money by taking market share from his competitors. And you can be sure he discussed this internally at great length. Now Samir is not a man of few words (I‘m talking hind legs and donkeys here, if you get my drift) so when I say great length I suspect it really was.

For a bank the size and stature of HSBC, I’ve got to say Assaf is right to want to push for a bigger market share. My fundamental question is why he’s waited so long to make his move; after all he’s been head of GBM for two and a half years and the bank has never really mounted a serious challenge to industry leaders.

There’s been no discussion about how far HSBC wants to progress under the new structure in terms of its industry position. I‘m sceptical that it’ll significantly move the needle, but if I‘m proved wrong, I’ll happily say so in a future instalment. But by then, the bank will probably have done another re-org.