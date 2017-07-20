6th Circuit reinstates lawsuit over bank’s limitation of fraud liability

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a potential class action that accuses a Midwestern bank of using its service agreement to absolve itself from liability for fraudulent transactions unless the account holder purchased additional fraud-protection services.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the action that Majestic Building Maintenance, an Ohio-based commercial cleaning services company, filed against Huntington National Bank after it honored four bogus checks drawn against its business checking account and refused to refund the money.

