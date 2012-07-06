REFILE-Barclays strategy backfires in Libor scandal

By Spencer Anderson and Gareth Gore

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bob Diamond and the rest of the Barclays board sowed the seeds of their own downfall when they chose to come clean about Libor fixing and settle ahead of more than a dozen rivals that are still under investigation. Those two fateful decisions cost three bosses their jobs -- and could leave the firm damaged for many years to come.

Board members elected to launch an internal investigation, which cost 100 million pounds, and shared the findings with regulators, believing that they were doing the right thing -- and that being the first firm to come clean would create political capital. Observers at rival banks suspect the legal advisers for Barclays told the board that an early settlement would also reduce any liabilities when it came to lawsuits from aggrieved counterparties.

But that strategy backfired, with politicians and regulators quickly turning against the bank as public outrage rose.

Even regulators seem to have been taken aback by the openness of Barclays, with the US Department of Justice saying the bank’s actions were “extraordinary and extensive”, and that it had “exceeded” what rivals had provided.

After three resignations over the course of last Monday and Tuesday - first chairman Marcus Agius, then chief executive Bob Diamond and chief operating officer Jerry del Missier - Barclays itself has expressed regret at its own self-imposed strategy.

“That co-operation has led to Barclays being the first to reach resolution of these issues,” it said in a statement. “It is ironic that there has been such an intense focus on Barclays alone, caused by our being first to settle in the midst of an industry-wide, global investigation.”

Diamond, appearing before the UK Treasury Select Committee, admitted: “We did not think the focus on this would be as intense, in terms of potentially harming our brand and reputation.”

VOLUNTARY DECISION

FSA chairman Adair Turner told IFR that the decision to settle had been voluntary. Turner also hinted that the bank had volunteered to be first in the firing line.

“The speed at which the announcement of the fine was made reflects the degree of co-operation and willingness to settle,” he said. “The fact that they settled was their decision.”

Insiders have told IFR that Barclays ended up facing public and political outrage on its own because of two decisions made by the board.

The first was the launch of a fast-paced internal investigation. The second was the decision, made in the past few weeks, to settle with regulators before investigations into other banks had been completed.

Senior officials at other banks believe that Barclays received contrasting advice from its PR specialists and legal advisers, with the latter pushing for a speedy resolution.

By contrast, other banks under investigation for similar misdemeanours have acted more slowly, perhaps in the hope that any findings against them will be announced collectively.

It certainly seems that Barclays made no attempt to coordinate a wider admission of wrong-doing, in which banks would go public at the same time. Top legal officials at other institutions under investigation say they were taken by surprise when Barclays made its announcement.

The firm did receive some benefit from its strategy, with the UK’s FSA knocking 30 percent off its 85 million pound fine, and US authorities bearing the co-operation in mind when punishing the firm.

“I think that Barclays thought the most important thing, once the issues around Libor fixing surfaced, was to race through the process, put the matter behind them and hopefully obtain some leniency - which they did get,” said Chris Wheeler, a European banks analyst at Mediobanca.

“Once you realise you are going to have to announce a settlement, you want to get it off your chest and in the market as quickly as possible,” Wheeler said. “In retrospect, going first looks like a horrendous mistake.”

History may well have played a factor in the board’s thinking. Several London-based bankers pointed to examples of earlier scandals in which banks settling early with regulators proved to have been wise, such as in the cases of payment protection insurance and money-laundering involving Iran.

EMBARRASSING CALL

Barclays may also have thought that it had a powerful card up its sleeve - a call between Diamond and Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker. Diamond wrote in an email following the call (copied to del Missier) that Tucker had said “it did not always need to be the case that appeared as high as we have recently” in terms of Libor submissions.

Some believe that Barclays chose to come out first, in the knowledge that it held details of the potentially embarrassing call. Leaks were made to the press over the weekend that the call had taken place, but that wasn’t enough to prevent further pressure on Diamond to resign.

Although US and UK regulators’ decisions about the bank’s role in Libor rigging were announced jointly on June 27, anger against the bank escalated through the weekend, with politicians also weighing in. Bankers spent much of the weekend deliberating this, eventually deciding that Agius would resign.

The chairman’s resignation was designed to draw a line under the matter, insiders say. But by Tuesday morning, Diamond too had resigned. Del Missier followed, stepping down from a post he had held for only a few days; he had been moved to the position of COO from co-head of the investment bank on June 22, two days after regulators first told Barclays of their decisions. Del Missier was later revealed to have instructed underlings to lower Libor submissions.

Agius was reinstated temporarily in order to find a new chief executive.

“I don’t feel that ‘victimised’ is the right word, but it appears that other banks are in a similar position,” Agius said of the strategy after being reinstated. “They will follow us because we went first. Because we went first, we have caught a lot of attention. Because we went first, there may be consequences.”

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......