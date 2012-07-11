FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Barclays shareholders call for external chairman-FT
July 11, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

Top Barclays shareholders call for external chairman-FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Top Barclays shareholders are calling for the appointment of an external chairman to repair the bank’s reputation after an interest rate-fixing scandal led authorities to impose a fine of more than $450 million, the Financial Times reported.

Sir Michael Rake, now deputy chairman of Barclays, has been touted to succeed the outgoing Marcus Agius, the chairman of Barclays when its traders fiddled the rate.

Three of Barclays’ top 10 investors told the FT that it would be unacceptable for the chairman to be an internal appointment.

“We have been quite clear with [the board] that we’d like to see an external appointment as chairman. They need someone who is independent of anything that’s gone before,” the FT quoted one of the investors as saying.

“It has to be external candidates for both chief executive and chairman. It is not a banking problem, it is a cultural problem at Barclays,” a fourth leading shareholder told the FT.

Agius, who has agreed to stay on as executive chairman to find a successor to former chief executive Bob Diamond, appeared before a hostile parliamentary panel on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the row that has caused widespread public anger in Britain.

