FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE called for BBA to speed up Libor change in 2008
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
July 20, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

BoE called for BBA to speed up Libor change in 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England urged the body responsible for the contested Libor rate for “greater energy” in overhauling the lending benchmark, newly published emails showed, as it sought to defend its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal.

Paul Tucker, now deputy governor at the BoE, said in 2008 that he did not expect the British Bankers Association to do a “root and branch review” of Libor, while Mervyn King said the BBA’s reaction had been “wholly inadequate”.

The emails also showed that BBA Chief Executive Angela Knight said she had discussed Libor “at some length” with the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.