FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carney says facts around Libor "deeply troubling"
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 18, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Carney says facts around Libor "deeply troubling"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the facts that have emerged around the setting of the benchmark Libor interest rate are “deeply troubling.”

“It’s not just a question of the structure of the index, which (U.S. Federal Reserve) Chairman Bernanke rightly described yesterday as structurally flawed. But it’s active, conscious, repeated manipulation of that index,” Carney told reporters.

Carney chairs the Financial Stability Board, an international task force that seeks to set global standards for banks, insurers and financial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.