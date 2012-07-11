FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmakers to grill Barclays, FSA execs on Libor
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UK lawmakers to grill Barclays, FSA execs on Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A panel of UK lawmakers will quiz Jerry del Missier, the former chief operating officer of Barclays, and the head of Britain’s financial regulator to give evidence on Monday in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal.

The Treasury Select Committee said del Missier will appear on Monday at 1500 GMT, followed by Adair Turner, executive chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

Turner will be joined by Andrew Bailey, the FSA’s head of banking supervision, and Tracey McDermott, the FSA’s acting director of enforcement.

The committee has been grilling people on what they knew about the interest rate rigging scandal at Barclays that erupted two weeks ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.