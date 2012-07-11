UK lawmakers to grill Barclays, FSA execs on Libor

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A panel of UK lawmakers will quiz Jerry del Missier, the former chief operating officer of Barclays, and the head of Britain’s financial regulator to give evidence on Monday in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal.

The Treasury Select Committee said del Missier will appear on Monday at 1500 GMT, followed by Adair Turner, executive chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

Turner will be joined by Andrew Bailey, the FSA’s head of banking supervision, and Tracey McDermott, the FSA’s acting director of enforcement.

The committee has been grilling people on what they knew about the interest rate rigging scandal at Barclays that erupted two weeks ago.