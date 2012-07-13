Top U.S. officials briefed on Libor in April 2008--NY Fed

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Friday that its Markets Group informed top U.S. financial officials in April 2008 of the possibility banks were under-reporting their borrowing costs for the purposes of setting a global interest rate benchmark.

The New York Fed, the U.S. central bank’s eyes and ears on Wall Street, said an analyst with its Markets Group was told by an employee at the London-based bank Barclays on April 11, 2008, that the bank was under-reporting its borrowing costs. The Barclays employee told the New York Fed that he believed other banks were doing the same, the regional Fed bank said.

On the same day, the Markets Group reported on the questions that had been raised about the accuracy of the borrowing cost benchmark -- the London interbank offered rate -- in a briefing memo for top officials, it added.

“In accordance with standard practice for briefing notes produced by the Markets Group, this report was circulated to senior officials at the New York Fed, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, other Federal Reserve Banks, and U.S. Department of Treasury,” the New York Fed said.

A news release and related documents were posted by the New York Fed on its website on Friday.