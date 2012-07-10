FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Libor complaint against French banks - Noyer
July 10, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

No Libor complaint against French banks - Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - No complaint has been made against French banks over involvement in fixing global benchmark interbank lending rates as far as the Bank of France is aware, its head Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

French banks, including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, are among the global banks that set London Interbank Offered Rates, known as Libor.

Barclays has been fined more than $450 million for its part in manipulating Libor during the 2008 financial crisis and authorities continue to investigate the involvement of other institutions.

“The authorities conducting the investigation asked the French banks present on Libor’s various rate-setting panels for information, as with all the other banks on the panel, and as far as I know no complaint has been made against them,” Noyer told a news conference. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

