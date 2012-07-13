FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geithner pressed British regulators in 2008 on Libor-report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Geithner pressed British regulators in 2008 on Libor-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Timothy Geithner, while serving as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2008, pressed British regulators to reform the way they calculated a global benchmark called the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Geithner made six recommendations to the head of the Bank of England, which included eliminating incentives that could encourage banks to manipulate the rate and to establish a “credible reporting procedure”, the Post said, citing an e-mail it obtained.

“We would welcome a chance to discuss these and would be grateful if you would give us some sense of what changes are possible,” Geithner, now U.S. Treasury secretary, wrote.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York had no comment.

Last month, London-based Barclays admitted it schemed to manipulate Libor during the financial crisis. The bank’s chief executive has asserted that regulators knew about its activities but did not do much to stop them.

Pressure is growing on Geithner and U.S. regulators to explain what they knew.

A group of Democratic U.S. senators pressured Attorney General Eric Holder and financial regulators on Thursday to step up investigations into whether global banks manipulated benchmark interest rates.

Barclays, which paid fines of $453 million in a settlement with U.S. and U.K. officials, is the only bank so far to admit any wrongdoing, but more than a dozen others are under investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.