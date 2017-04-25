Lifetrade investors sue S&P, Wells Fargo for $686 mln

More than 50 offshore investors in a failed life-settlement fund sued Standard & Poor’s Global, Wells Fargo Bank and several other entities on Monday, accusing the companies of negligence and willful misconduct that led to the loss of at least $685.8 million.

The proposed class action, filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accuses Standard & Poor’s of fraud and misrepresentation for giving Curacao-based Lifetrade Fund B.V. an investment-grade rating for five years despite the riskiness of the venture. The plaintiffs also claim Wells Fargo put its own interests as a lender on a line of credit ahead of its duties as trustee of the fund and custodian of its assets.

