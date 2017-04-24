Judge certifies class action over Midland’s dunning notices

An Illinois woman can pursue a class action that accuses debt-collector Midland Credit Management of withholding information from nearly 69,000 debtors about their rights under U.S. law, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted Renetrice Pierre’s motion to certify her case as a class action, rejecting claims by the San Diego-based subsidiary of Encore Capital Group that she lacked standing to sue because she had suffered no monetary damages.

