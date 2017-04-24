FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

Judge certifies class action over Midland’s dunning notices

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

An Illinois woman can pursue a class action that accuses debt-collector Midland Credit Management of withholding information from nearly 69,000 debtors about their rights under U.S. law, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted Renetrice Pierre’s motion to certify her case as a class action, rejecting claims by the San Diego-based subsidiary of Encore Capital Group that she lacked standing to sue because she had suffered no monetary damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oZ19LO

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.