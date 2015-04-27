Polish Millennium posts 4 pct net rise in Q1, above f'cast

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium reported an almost 4-percent rise of its first-quarter net profit year on year, as lower tax and higher commisions helped it to offset the negative impact of lower interest rates.

The Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium BCP, the first Polish lender to present its results for the January-March period, showed a bottom line of 163 million zlotys ($43.92 million), compared to 148 million seen in a Reuters poll.

The result was better than analysts’ expectations, because the bank increased its commisions and paid a tax that was lower than a year earlier. The results were also improved by higher valuation of financial assets. ($1 = 3.7113 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)