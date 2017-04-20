FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 4 months ago

Croatian regulator approves OTP's acquisition of Splitska Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 20 (Reuters) - Croatia's competition regulator AZTN has approved the sale of Splitska Banka by Societe Generale to the local unit of Hungary's OTP Group, increasing OTP's market share in Croatia to over 10 percent.

The regulator said the bank would be the fourth biggest in Croatia and would increase the competitive pressure on other market participants.

"Increased competitive pressure could lead to a drop in the average interest rate in the market, resulting in lower interest rates for end users throughout Croatia", AZTN added. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)

