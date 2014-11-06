Poland's top lender PKO on track to raise net profit in 2014 -CEO

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender, the state-controlled PKO BP, is on track to post higher net profit in 2014 than the 3.2 billion zlotys ($949 million) it posted last year, PKO’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“As far as 2014 goes we maintain our position... it seems that there is no threat to the 2014 financial result being better than in 2013,” CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.

The lender may also issue eurobonds worth several hundred million euros next year.