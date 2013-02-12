FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB has done a lot to help small firms - Constancio
February 12, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

ECB has done a lot to help small firms - Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has done much already to help small firms to be able to borrow money from banks, including easing its lending rules, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

When asked what the ECB could do to aid small firms’ access to loans, Constancio said: “We have already done things that go to that problem. When we enlarged our collateral rules,” Constancio told a bank regulation conference in Helsinki, adding that the ECB had started accepting new types of loans against which banks can borrow from the central bank.

Constancio made no reference to any new plans to help lending.

Earlier this month, ECB President Mario Draghi lamented the fragmentation between large corporates and SMEs in their access to funding. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Ritsuko Ando)

